‘The Challenge: World Championship’ Premieres on Paramount Plus, MTV

The Challenge: World Championship premieres March 8 on Paramount Plus. The competition series is a spinoff of MTV’s The Challenge, which is a spinoff of Road Rules. World Championship brings together global champions and MVPs from The Challenge shows in the U.S., U.K., Australia and Argentina.

TJ Lavin hosts along with “global hosts” Brihony Dawson (Australia), Mark Wright (U.K.) and Marley Biyendolo (Argentina).

Two episodes stream on Paramount Plus March 8, and MTV will air the premiere episode that same night.

The show sees a “Challenge Legend” paired with a “Global MVP.” The winning team brings home $500,000. Challenge Legends include Amber Borzotra, Jodi Weatherton, Johnny “Bananas” DeVenanzio, Jordan Wiseley, KellyAnne Judd, Darrell Taylor, Jonna Stephens, Kaycee Clark, Nelson Thomas, Nia Moore, Theo Campbell, Tori Deal, Wes Bergmann and Yes Duffy.

Global MVPs include Ben Driebergen, Danny McCray, Justine Nbida and Sara Lacina from The Challenge: USA (Driebergen, McCray and Lacina were on Survivor, and Nbida was on Love Island), and Emily Seebohm, Grant Crapp, Kiki Morris and Troy Cullen from The Challenge: Australia.

Additional cast from Argentina and the U.K. will be announced following both series’ finale.

The Challenge: World Championship was created for MTV Entertainment Studios by Bunim/Murray Productions. Julie Pizzi and Justin Booth are executive producers, and Dan Caster and Leanne Mucci exec produce for MTV Entertainment Studios.

MTV premiered The Challenge in 1998. The Challenge: USA, featuring contestants from Survivor, Big Brother, Love Island and The Amazing Race, premiered a new season last summer. ■