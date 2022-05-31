CBS Premieres 'The Challenge: USA' July 6

Competition series Big Brother and The Challenge: USA premiere July 6 on CBS. Big Brother opens with a 90-minute episode, leading into 90 minutes of The Challenge: USA, the latter featuring past contestants from CBS reality shows, including Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race and Love Island.

CBS described The Challenge: USA as “one of the most unpredictable and demanding games of [contestants’] lives, living in a constant state of paranoia and unable to trust anyone but themselves.” The winner gets $500,000 and a spot on The Challenge: World Championship (working title), which will stream on Paramount Plus.

After the season premiere, the show will air on Wednesdays. T.J. Lavin hosts. Julie Pizzi and Justin Booth are executive producers.

MTV launched The Challenge in 1998, and it has had 37 seasons.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Bunim/Murray Productions, the show leverages its popular franchises across Paramount’s global platforms, the company said.

Big Brother will be season 24. Fly on the Wall Entertainment and Endemol Shine North America produce. After the season starter, the show will air thursdays.

Julie Chen Moonves hosts. Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan are executive producers. ■