CBS Premieres 'The Challenge: USA' July 6
By Michael Malone published
‘Big Brother’ also begins, and ‘The Challenge’ features contestants from other CBS competition series
Competition series Big Brother and The Challenge: USA premiere July 6 on CBS. Big Brother opens with a 90-minute episode, leading into 90 minutes of The Challenge: USA, the latter featuring past contestants from CBS reality shows, including Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race and Love Island.
CBS described The Challenge: USA as “one of the most unpredictable and demanding games of [contestants’] lives, living in a constant state of paranoia and unable to trust anyone but themselves.” The winner gets $500,000 and a spot on The Challenge: World Championship (working title), which will stream on Paramount Plus.
After the season premiere, the show will air on Wednesdays. T.J. Lavin hosts. Julie Pizzi and Justin Booth are executive producers.
MTV launched The Challenge in 1998, and it has had 37 seasons.
Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Bunim/Murray Productions, the show leverages its popular franchises across Paramount’s global platforms, the company said.
Big Brother will be season 24. Fly on the Wall Entertainment and Endemol Shine North America produce. After the season starter, the show will air thursdays.
Julie Chen Moonves hosts. Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan are executive producers. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
