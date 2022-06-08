Cast Announced for CBS Competition Series ‘The Challenge: USA’

Survivor’s Tyson Apostol, Big Brother’s Xavier Prather, The Amazing Race’s James Wallington and Love Island’s Justine Ndiba are among the 28 cast members on The Challenge: USA, which starts July 6 on CBS and Paramount Plus. The series launches with a 90-minute premiere. T.J. Lavin hosts.

MTV’s The Challenge premiered in 1998, when it was known as Road Rules: All Stars.

Besides Apostol, Survivor winners Ben Driebergen and Sarah Lacina are on the show. Also from Survivor are Domenick Abbate, Tasha Fox, Danny McCray, Shan Smith and Desi Williams.

Besides Prather, Big Brother alumni on the new show are Azah Awasum, David Alexander, Alyssa Lopez, Tiffany Mitchell, Enzo Palumbo, Angela Rummans, Kyland Young and Derek Xiao.

From The Amazing Race are Cayla Platt and Leo Temory in addition to Wallington.

Love Island alumni include Kyra Green, Cashell Barnett, Melvin Holland Jr., Cashay Proudfoot, Javonny Vega, Shannon St. Clair and Cely Vazquez, in addition to Ndiba.

The contestants are giving $1,000 to start and must battle to increase their savings. In each episode, an algorithm pairs contestants who will face off to earn money by winning challenges or eliminating their opponents. The last contestant standing gets $500,000.

The Challenge: USA is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Bunim/Murray Productions with Julie Pizzi and Justin Booth the executive producers.

Lavin hosts MTV’s The Challenge. ■