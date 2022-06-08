Cast Announced for CBS Competition Series ‘The Challenge: USA’
By Michael Malone published
Fan favorites from ‘Survivor’, ‘Big Brother’, ‘The Amazing Race’, ‘Love Island’
Survivor’s Tyson Apostol, Big Brother’s Xavier Prather, The Amazing Race’s James Wallington and Love Island’s Justine Ndiba are among the 28 cast members on The Challenge: USA, which starts July 6 on CBS and Paramount Plus. The series launches with a 90-minute premiere. T.J. Lavin hosts.
MTV’s The Challenge premiered in 1998, when it was known as Road Rules: All Stars.
Besides Apostol, Survivor winners Ben Driebergen and Sarah Lacina are on the show. Also from Survivor are Domenick Abbate, Tasha Fox, Danny McCray, Shan Smith and Desi Williams.
Besides Prather, Big Brother alumni on the new show are Azah Awasum, David Alexander, Alyssa Lopez, Tiffany Mitchell, Enzo Palumbo, Angela Rummans, Kyland Young and Derek Xiao.
From The Amazing Race are Cayla Platt and Leo Temory in addition to Wallington.
Love Island alumni include Kyra Green, Cashell Barnett, Melvin Holland Jr., Cashay Proudfoot, Javonny Vega, Shannon St. Clair and Cely Vazquez, in addition to Ndiba.
The contestants are giving $1,000 to start and must battle to increase their savings. In each episode, an algorithm pairs contestants who will face off to earn money by winning challenges or eliminating their opponents. The last contestant standing gets $500,000.
The Challenge: USA is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Bunim/Murray Productions with Julie Pizzi and Justin Booth the executive producers.
Lavin hosts MTV’s The Challenge. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.