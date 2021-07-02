The Boss Baby: Family Business premieres on Peacock July 2, the same day it debuts in theaters. Peacock Premium subscribers can watch the animated movie for no additional charge.

“Our Peacock subscribers love movies, so we are thrilled to be expanding our relationship with UFEG [Universal Filmed Entertainment Group] and to offer Peacock customers this premium content from one of the industry’s most beloved animation brands,” said Matt Strauss, chairman, direct-to-consumer and international, NBCUniversal. “DreamWorks Animation films, from Trolls World Tour to Shrek and beyond are among Peacock’s top performing titles to date, and we’re certain that The Boss Baby: Family Business is sure to become this summer’s ultimate streaming event.”

The Boss Baby came out in 2017. The movie earned more than $500 million.

Tom McGrath directs Family Business. The movie centers on the Templeton brothers, Tim (James Marsden) and Ted (Alec Baldwin), who have become adults and drifted apart. Tim is a stay-at-home father and Ted is CEO of a hedge fund. “But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again…and inspire a new family business,” goes the press material.

Eva Longoria voices Tim’s wife Carol, Ariana Greenblatt voices daughter Tabitha and Amy Sedaris portrays infant Tina. Jeff Goldblum voices Dr. Erwin Armstrong, founder of Tabitha’s peculiar school. Lisa Kudrow and Jimmy Kimmel reprise their roles as Tim and Ted’s parents.

Peacock Premium costs $4.99 a month.

The movie was initially scheduled for a September release.

“Families are at the heart of our decision today to make DreamWorks Animation’s The Boss Baby: Family Business available to everyone this July Fourth weekend, and to give those families the freedom to choose whether to see this joyful, hilarious and heartfelt film from a big-screen theater seat or from the comfort of their own homes on Peacock,” said Jim Orr, president of domestic distribution, Universal Pictures.

Jeff Hermann produces the film, which is rated PG.