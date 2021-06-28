What's Premiering This Week (June 28-July 5)
'Big Boss Baby: Family Business,' 'No Sudden Move' movies highlight holiday week premieres
High-profile original movies highlight an otherwise light rollout of new show debuts during the the July 4 holiday weekend.
Peacock on July 2 will premiere The Boss Baby: Family Business at the same time the sequel to Universal's 2017 animated film The Boss Baby rolls out in theaters. The movie will feature the voices of James Marsden, Alex Baldwin, Jeff Goldblum, Ariana Greenblatt, Jimmy Kimmel and Lisa Kudrow.
HBO Max on July 1 will debt the drama film No Sudden Move from Steven Soderbergh and starring Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro and Jon Hamm, while Netflix on July 2 brings an R.L. Stine horror book series to the small screen with Fear Street: Part One -- 1994.
On the series front, AMC Plus on July 5 will debut it's drama/thriller limited series The Beast Must Die, based on the novel by Nicolas Blake.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of June 28 to July 5 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
June 29 -- The Legend of the Underground (documentary) -- HBO
June 30 -- America: The Motion Picture (animation) -- Netflix
July 1 -- Tom and Jerry in New York (animated series) -- HBO Max
July 2 -- Big Timber (reality) -- Netflix
July 2 -- Summer of Soul (... or, When the Revolution Could not Be Televised) (documentary) -- Hulu
July 2 -- The Tomorrow War (action) -- Prime Video
July 4 -- We the People (animation) -- Netflix
