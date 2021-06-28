What's Premiering This Week (June 28-July 5)

High-profile original movies highlight an otherwise light rollout of new show debuts during the the July 4 holiday weekend.

Peacock on July 2 will premiere The Boss Baby: Family Business at the same time the sequel to Universal's 2017 animated film The Boss Baby rolls out in theaters. The movie will feature the voices of James Marsden, Alex Baldwin, Jeff Goldblum, Ariana Greenblatt, Jimmy Kimmel and Lisa Kudrow.

HBO Max on July 1 will debt the drama film No Sudden Move from Steven Soderbergh and starring Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro and Jon Hamm, while Netflix on July 2 brings an R.L. Stine horror book series to the small screen with Fear Street: Part One -- 1994.

On the series front, AMC Plus on July 5 will debut it's drama/thriller limited series The Beast Must Die, based on the novel by Nicolas Blake.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of June 28 to July 5 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

June 29 -- The Legend of the Underground (documentary) -- HBO

June 30 -- America: The Motion Picture (animation) -- Netflix

July 1 -- Tom and Jerry in New York (animated series) -- HBO Max

July 2 -- Big Timber (reality) -- Netflix

July 2 -- Summer of Soul (... or, When the Revolution Could not Be Televised) (documentary) -- Hulu

July 2 -- The Tomorrow War (action) -- Prime Video

July 4 -- We the People (animation) -- Netflix