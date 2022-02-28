‘The Blacklist’ Gets Season Ten on NBC

NBC drama The Blacklist has been renewed for season ten. Season nine began in January. James Spader plays Raymond Reddington.

In the two years following the death of Elizabeth Keen, Reddington and the members of the FBI Task Force have disbanded, their lives changed in unexpected ways and with Reddington’s whereabouts unknown. A common purpose compels them to renew their original mission: to take down vicious Blacklisters. In the process, they begin to uncover lethal adversaries, frightful conspiracies and surprising betrayals that threaten alliances and spark vengeance.

Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq, Laura Sohn and Harry Lennix are also in the cast.

Spader executive produces with John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp, John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment, Lukas Reiter, Laura A. Benson, Daniel Cerone, Sean Hennen, Allison Glock-Cooper and T Cooper.

The show is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Universal Television and Davis Entertainment. ■