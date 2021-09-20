‘The Big Leap’ Takes Off on Fox Sept. 20
Dramedy about down-on-their-luck characters taking part in reality dance show
Drama The Big Leap premieres on Fox Sept. 20. Fox calls the show, about a group of down-on-their-luck characters attempting to change their lives by participating in a reality dance show that builds to a live production of Swan Lake, “a big-hearted, rowdy dramedy.”
Inspired by a U.K. reality format, the show is about second chances and chasing one’s dreams.
The cast includes Scott Foley, Simone Recasner, Ser'Darius Blain, Jon Rudnitsky and Raymond Cham Jr., along with Piper Perabo and Teri Polo.
The executive producers are Liz Heldens, Jason Winer and Sue Naegle. Winer said Foley brings a unique perspective to his Nick Blackburn character, a producer who takes on the show’s Big Leap docuseries filming in Detroit.
“Because Scott has played so many likeable, let's say loveable, characters over the years and because he is innately such a good person, Liz and I have discovered in the cuts that he can say the most awful things and you still love him,” he said during a TCA session. “And that's an incredible weapon to have within the cast.”
Heldens mentioned The Full Monty and Billy Elliot as influences on The Big Leap. “When this idea was in its infancy, there was just something so infectious to me about people trying to do something outside of their comfort zone and moving with joy and commitment,” she said. “But, also, it’s awkward and embarrassing.”
20th Television and Fox Entertainment produce The Big Leap.
