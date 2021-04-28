Fox Orders ‘The Big Leap’ Series

Fox has ordered drama The Big Leap to series for next season. The show is “a big-hearted, rowdy dramedy,” according to Fox, about a group of down-on-their-luck characters attempting to change their lives by participating in a reality dance show that builds to a live production of Swan Lake.

“What this group of underdogs lack in dance training, they make up for with their edge, wit and desire to reimagine an iconic story to fit their own mold,” said Fox. “The Big Leap is a modern tale about second chances and chasing your dreams and taking back what's yours.”

The cast includes Scott Foley, Simone Recasner, Ser'Darius Blain, Jon Rudnitsky and Raymond Cham Jr., along with Piper Perabo and Teri Polo.

The Big Leap is inspired by a U.K. reality format. Jason Winer directs the pilot.

20th Television and Fox Entertainment produce the show. The executive producers are Liz Heldens, Jason Winer and Sue Naegle.