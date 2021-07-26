Fox Reveals Fall Premieres

Fox has shared its fall premiere dates, which includes season five of Ryan Murphy procedural drama 9-1-1 on Monday, Sept. 20, followed by new drama The Big Leap. About a group of down on their luck characters attempting to change their lives by participating in a reality dance show that reimagines Swan Lake, The Big Leap has Scott Foley, Simone Recasner and Piper Perabo in the cast. Liz Heldens created the show.

Season five of medical drama The Resident is on Tuesday, Sept. 21, followed by new drama Our Kind of People, from executive producers Karin Gist and Lee Daniels. Inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s book Our Kind of People: Inside America's Black Upper Class, the series takes place in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard. Yaya DaCosta, Morris Chestnut and Joe Morton are in the cast.

The Masked Singer returns for season six Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 22 and 23, followed on both nights by avatar singing competition series Alter Ego. The latter has Alanis Morissette, Nick Lachey, Grimes and Will.i.am as judges.

Animation Domination returns Sunday, Sept. 26, with season 33 of The Simpsons, season two of The Great North, season 12 of Bob’s Burgers and season 19 of Family Guy.

Thursday Night Football starts on Oct. 7 with the Los Angeles Rams against the Seattle Seahawks.

WWE’s Friday Night Smackdown is on Fridays and Fox Sports Saturday on Saturdays throughout the season.