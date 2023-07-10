‘The Bear’ Teams With FX, Hulu and ABC Owned Stations To Combat Summer Hunger

FX, Hulu, ABC’s owned stations, their parent The Walt Disney Co. and FX/Hulu series The Bear are teaming up to fight hunger and food insecurity. They are collaborating with Food Bank for New York City, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and the Greater Chicago Food Depository to donate approximately 450,000 meals to children and families in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, where the show is set and produced.

ABC’s owned stations in those markets, WABC New York, KABC Los Angeles and WLS Chicago, will broadcast coverage and provide information on food insecurity, as will Good Morning America.

“Feeding America and their incredible network of food banks do such important work each and every day providing hunger relief to children and families in need,” Debra OConnell, president, networks and television business operations, Disney Entertainment Television, said. “It is an honor for us to create a special connection between them in our top ABC Owned Station markets and the immensely talented cast and crew of FX’s The Bear on Hulu to help support and shine a light on an issue that impacts so many children every summer.”

Season two of The Bear, about a chef transforming his late brother’s grimy Chicago sandwich place into a high-end restaurant, premiered on Hulu June 22.

“Giving back to the communities where we work and live is so meaningful to everyone associated with The Bear,” said Josh Senior, executive producer on The Bear. “We’re grateful to FX, Hulu, ABC’s Owned Television Stations and Disney for their support of this effort. We hope it will create more attention and awareness about the serious issue of summer hunger, and engage more people in the cause to help people in need.”

According to Feeding America, an estimated 22 million children receive their breakfast or lunch through school programs, and many have trouble finding proper meals and nutrition when school is not in session.

“Summer can mean up to 90 days without school meals for children facing hunger,” Lauren Biedron, senior VP of corporate partnerships at Feeding America, said. “We are thankful for The Bear producers, FX, Hulu and Disney for cooking up a wonderful opportunity to help us raise awareness of Summer Hunger and to help provide more meals to our neighbors in need.”

Disney said $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local partner food banks.