‘The Bear’ and R.E.M. Partner on ‘Strange Currencies’ Video

Rock band R.E.M. and FX series The Bear have partnered on a music video for the R.E.M. song “Strange Currencies,” which combines footage from the band’s Road Movie, which documented their 1995 tour, and clips and behind-the-scenes footage from season two of The Bear, which premiered on Hulu June 22.

The song, from the 1995 album Monster, was featured in the season two trailer. Multiple versions of the song appear in season two, including the 1994 original, a 2019 remix and a demo of “Strange Currencies” that has not been released before. A digital single for the song, about a lovelorn person trying to win over a mysterious crush, debuted on digital platforms this month.

R.E.M. tracks have appeared in The Bear before, including “Oh My Heart” closing out episode three from season one and “Half a World Away” in the season two finale.

The Bear creator Christopher Storer and executive producer Josh Senior are fans of the band.

The band is a fan of the show as well. “The Bear is hands down my favorite show of last year — I cannot wait to dive into episodes for season two,” R.E.M. singer Michael Stipe said. “Having incorporated R.E.M. songs into their universe makes it even sweeter.”

FX Productions produces The Bear.

Forming in Athens, Georgia in 1980, R.E.M. has released 15 studio albums and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007. Bassist Mike Mills said, “I’m so glad The Bear exists. It has become one of my favorite TV shows, and I can’t wait to watch more of it.”