‘The Banshees of Inisherin' Lands on HBO December 19

The Banshees of Inisherin, a Martin McDonagh film about two old friends in rural Ireland whose friendship comes to a frightful end, debuts on HBO December 19. Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson play the friends.

Set on an island off the coast of Ireland in 1923, the movie shows Gleeson’s Colm inform Farrell’s Padraic that he’s done with being friends. Padraic can’t fathom the demise of their friendship, which involved pints of Guinness in the village’s lone pub after the farm work for the day is done.

Padraic asks Colm for his reasons incessantly, and Colm informs Padraic that he will sever a finger every time Padraic speaks to him. Padraic can only believe he is bluffing.

Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan are also in the cast.

A dark comedy, Banshees is on the short list for the Golden Globe prize for best comedy film. The film picked up eight Globes nominations.

A Rolling Stone review said, “Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson turn a buddy tragedy into a masterpiece.”

Rated R, the film arrived on HBO Max December 13. ■