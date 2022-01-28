‘The Afterparty’, Murder-Mystery Set at High School Reunion, Premieres on Apple TV Plus

The Afterparty, a mix of murder-mystery and comedy, premieres on Apple TV Plus Friday, January 28. Chris Miller and Phil Lord are behind the series, which has eight episodes. Three are available on premiere day.

Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz and Ilana Glazer are in the cast.

Created and directed by Miller, who is also showrunner, The Afterparty is centered on a murder-mysery at a high school reunion. “Each episode explores a different character’s account of the fateful evening in question, all through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective,” according to Apple TV Plus.

Miller executive produces along with Lord through the pair’s production banner, Lord Miller. Anthony King is also an exec producer.

Miller and Lord have also worked on the films Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and The Lego Movie.

TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television produce the series. ■