‘Bless the Harts’ Won’t See Season Three on Fox

Animated comedy Bless the Harts will not see a season three on Fox. It will finish season two next month.

Emily Spivey created the show and executive produces. The voice cast includes Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell, Ike Barinholtz, Kumail Nanjiani and Fortune Feimster.

The series follows the Harts, a Southern family that is always broke. They hope to achieve the American dream, but they’re already rich – in friends, family and laughter.

Wiig voices single mother Jenny Hart. Rudolph voices her mother Betty.

Season two guest stars include Ken Jeong, Natasha Lyonne, Chris Meloni and Kristen Schaal.

Bless the Harts is a co-production of Fox Entertainment and 20th Television. Spivey exec produces alongside Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Kristen Wiig and Andy Bobrow. Spivey and Bobrow are showrunners. Animation is produced by Titmouse.