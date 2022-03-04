‘The Afterparty’ Gets Season Two on Apple TV Plus
By Michael Malone published
Tiffany Haddish murder-mystery/comedy coming back
Apple TV Plus has renewed The Afterparty for a second season. The murder-mystery comedy series premiered January 28 and has its season finale March 4.
Chris Miller created the show and directs. Tiffany Haddish plays Detective Danner. Each episode explores a different character’s account of a fateful evening at a high school reunion, where someone is murdered.
Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Demetriou and Dave Franco are also in the cast.
Miller directs and is showrunner. He executive produces with Phil Lord through the pair’s production banner, Lord Miller. Anthony King also executive produces.
Miller and Lord previously worked on The Lego Movie.
TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television produce the show.
Season one has eight episodes. The NY Times called The Afterparty “a genre romp wrapped in a comic mystery.” ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
