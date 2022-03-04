‘The Afterparty’ Gets Season Two on Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus has renewed The Afterparty for a second season. The murder-mystery comedy series premiered January 28 and has its season finale March 4.

Chris Miller created the show and directs. Tiffany Haddish plays Detective Danner. Each episode explores a different character’s account of a fateful evening at a high school reunion, where someone is murdered.

Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Demetriou and Dave Franco are also in the cast.

Miller directs and is showrunner. He executive produces with Phil Lord through the pair’s production banner, Lord Miller. Anthony King also executive produces.

Miller and Lord previously worked on The Lego Movie.

TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television produce the show.

Season one has eight episodes. The NY Times called The Afterparty “a genre romp wrapped in a comic mystery.” ■