‘The A-Team’ Joins MeTV Lineup

MeTV kicks off its Summer of Me programming event May 29, as The A-Team joins the vintage-shows network. Following an A-Team marathon that day, the drama slides into its weeknights 6 p.m. spot May 30.

On June 5, MeTV debuts a weekly Sunday five-hour comedy block known as The Summer of Me Sunday Block Party. A different series will marathon every Sunday in the five-hour slot, starting with The Beverly Hillbillies. Shows include Leave It to Beaver, I Love Lucy, Gidget, The Flying Nun and The Monkees. The Sunday Block Party goes 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET/PT, leading into Full House. The stunt concludes September 4.

New episodes of original series Collector’s Call, hosted by Lisa Whelchel, air Sundays at 6:30 p.m.

MeTV also celebrates Bugs Bunny July 25-29 on its morning show, Toon In with Me. ■