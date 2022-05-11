‘The A-Team’ Joins MeTV Lineup
By Michael Malone published
Summer of Me stunt starts May 29
MeTV kicks off its Summer of Me programming event May 29, as The A-Team joins the vintage-shows network. Following an A-Team marathon that day, the drama slides into its weeknights 6 p.m. spot May 30.
On June 5, MeTV debuts a weekly Sunday five-hour comedy block known as The Summer of Me Sunday Block Party. A different series will marathon every Sunday in the five-hour slot, starting with The Beverly Hillbillies. Shows include Leave It to Beaver, I Love Lucy, Gidget, The Flying Nun and The Monkees. The Sunday Block Party goes 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET/PT, leading into Full House. The stunt concludes September 4.
New episodes of original series Collector’s Call, hosted by Lisa Whelchel, air Sundays at 6:30 p.m.
MeTV also celebrates Bugs Bunny July 25-29 on its morning show, Toon In with Me. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News
