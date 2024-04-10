‘The 97th Oscars’ Set for March 2, 2025, on ABC

Next year’s Oscar ceremony will air March 2 on ABC.

The 97th Oscars will be on ABC on Sunday, March 2, 2025. The event begins at 7 p.m. ET and goes down at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences hosts the event, which celebrates the best in film.

The Academy gives out its Governors Awards November 17, and preliminary voting for the Oscars starts December 9.

Nominations will be announced January 17.

The host for the 2025 affair has not yet been named.

The 96th Oscars happened March 10 and started at 7 p.m. for the first time. Jimmy Kimmel hosted, his fourth time in that role.

Oppenheimer won Best Picture at last month’s event, beating out American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Past Lives, Poor Things and The Zone of Interest.

Molly McNearney executive produced The 96th Oscars.