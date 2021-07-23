‘That Damn Michael Che’ Gets Season Two on HBO Max

HBO Max has renewed That Damn Michael Che for season two. The series, starring Saturday Night Live cast member Michael Che, debuted in May.

“Michael's comedic style is truly unique and his ability to convey provocative subject matter through a comedic lens is the reason why season one of That Damn Michael Che was such a success,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max. “We look forward to working with him again on a second season.”

The show uses sketches “to illustrate what it feels like to experience various everyday situations including racial profiling, unemployment, falling in love and more,” according to HBO Max.

With seven seasons on Saturday Night Live, where he is a head writer, Che is co-anchor on Weekend Update, alongside Colin Jost. The pair hosted the Emmys in 2018.

That Damn Michael Che is produced by Universal Television, Broadway Video and Irony Point, with Che, Lorne Michaels and Erin Doyle the executive producers.