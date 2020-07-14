HBO Max Orders Series From ‘SNL’s Michael Che

AT&T’s streaming service HBO Max said it made a six-episode order of a new sketch comedy show starring Michael Che of Saturday Night Live.

Each episode will look at a theme or incident and use sketches or vignettes to illustrate “what it feels like to experience this from a black vantage point,” HBO Max said.

“Michael brings a distinct comedic perspective as he illustrates the uncomfortable truths across multiple topics,” said Suzanna Makkos, executive VP of Original Comedy and Animation for HBO Max. “We look forward to sharing his unique vision and necessary point of view with our audiences.”

“I’m really excited to be working on this show with HBO Max,” said Che. “It’s a project I’ve been thinking about for a while and we have a lot of sketches we want to shoot so please wear your masks so that we can go into production.”

Untitled Michael Che Project is produced by Universal TV, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Broadway Video, with Che, Lorne Michaels, and Erin Doyle serving as executive producers.

Saturday Night Live, helmed by Lorne Michaels, is a big part of NBCU’s Peacock streaming platform, which launches nationally on Wednesday.