New Season of ‘SNL’ Starts Oct. 3

Season 46 of Saturday Night Live premieres on NBC Oct. 3. The show will originate from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center. NBC did not divulge the host for opening night.

Season 45 was halted in March due to the pandemic, and resumed with remotely produced episodes.

Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villasenor and Bowen Yang are in the cast.

Lorne Michaels is executive producer.

Saturday Night Live is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios.