‘That ‘90s Show’ Renewed at Netflix

Netflix has renewed That ‘90s Show, ordering 16 episodes of the comedy, which premiered January 19. That ‘90s Show stars Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel and Maxwell Donovan.

Season one has ten episodes.

“We’re thrilled that the incredibly funny stories from Point Place, Wisconsin continue to resonate around the world, no matter the decade,” said Tracey Pakosta, Netflix VP of comedy series.

Set in 1995, the show sees Leia Forman desperate for some adventure in her life. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the rebellious Gwen. With the help of Gwen’s friends, including lovable brother Nate, smart girlfriend Nikki, sarcastic Ozzie, and charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago.

Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner and Mark Brazill created That ‘70s Show, which was on Fox 1998 to 2006. Bonnie and Terry Turner created That ‘90s Show with daughter Lindsey Turner and Gregg Mettler. Showrunner Mettler executive produces with Marcy Carsey, Tom Werner, Jessica Goldstein, Chrissy Pietrosh and Mandy Summers.

“All of us at That ‘90s Show were beyond excited by the warm, enthusiastic response to our first season. We can’t wait to return to Point Place for another summer of laughs and surprises. Hello 1996!” said Mettler.

A ‘90s Show review at CNN called it “high in nostalgia but only half-baked.” ■