‘That ‘90s Show’ Starts on Netflix January 19

That ’90s Show, a reimagining, and updating, of vintage Fox comedy That ’70s Show, debuts on Netflix January 19. Leia, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents Red and Kitty for the summer in 1995, and connects with a new generation of Point Place kids.

“Sex, drugs and rock ’n’ roll never dies, it just changes clothes,” Netflix teases.

That ‘90s Show stars Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Donovan, Reyn Doi and Sam Morelos. Smith and Rupp were in That ‘70s Show.

That ‘70s Show was about six teens in Wisconsin in the late ‘70s. Topher Grace played Eric and Laura Prepon played Donna. Ashton Kutcher, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis and Danny Masterson were also in the cast. It was on 1998 to 2006.

Peacock has all eight seasons of That ’70s Show.

Bonnie and Terry Turner were creators of the original show, and return for the new one, with daughter Lindsey Turner. Gregg Mettler is showrunner, and executive produces with Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner, Jessica Goldstein and Chrissy Pietrosh. ■