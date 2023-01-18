Netflix’s ‘That ‘90s Show’ Debuts; Apple TV Plus' 'Truth Be Told' Returns: What’s Premiering This Week (January 17-22)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
Netflix’s sequel to the classic comedy sitcom That ‘70s Show, and the return of Apple TV Plus's drama series Truth Be Told top the list of shows debuting this week.
Netflix’s That ‘90’s Show premieres on January 19 picks up two decades after the classic Fox series, with Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprising their roles as Red and Kitty Forman from the That ‘70s Show series. The two will look after their granddaughter Leia Forman, played by Callie Haverda.
Apple TV Plus brings back its drama series Truth Be Told for a third season on January 20. The series stars Octavia Spenser as a true crime podcaster trying to uncover the mystery of Black girls who have gone missing in the Oakland area. Gabrielle Union and Mekhi Phifer also star in the 10-episode series.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of January 17 to January 22 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
January 18 – Are You The One? (returning series) – Paramount Plus
January 18 – Dirty Old Cars (reality) – History
January 18 -- Grown-ish (returning series) -- Freeform
January 19 – Sorry About the Demon (horror) – Shudder
January 21 – Love & Marriage: D.C. (returning series) – OWN
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
