Netflix’s ‘That ‘90s Show’ Debuts; Apple TV Plus' 'Truth Be Told' Returns: What’s Premiering This Week (January 17-22)

Netflix’s sequel to the classic comedy sitcom That ‘70s Show, and the return of Apple TV Plus's drama series Truth Be Told top the list of shows debuting this week.

Netflix’s That ‘90’s Show premieres on January 19 picks up two decades after the classic Fox series, with Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprising their roles as Red and Kitty Forman from the That ‘70s Show series. The two will look after their granddaughter Leia Forman, played by Callie Haverda.

Apple TV Plus brings back its drama series Truth Be Told for a third season on January 20. The series stars Octavia Spenser as a true crime podcaster trying to uncover the mystery of Black girls who have gone missing in the Oakland area. Gabrielle Union and Mekhi Phifer also star in the 10-episode series.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of January 17 to January 22 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

January 18 – Are You The One? (returning series) – Paramount Plus

January 18 – Dirty Old Cars (reality) – History

January 18 -- Grown-ish (returning series) -- Freeform

January 19 – Sorry About the Demon (horror) – Shudder

January 21 – Love & Marriage: D.C. (returning series) – OWN