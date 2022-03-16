‘Temptation Island’ Premieres on USA March 16

Season four of Temptation Island premieres on USA Network March 16. The unscripted relationship show features four couples at a crossroads in their relationship, who head to Maui to put their love to the test, the test including two dozen sexy men and women.

Mark L. Walberg hosts.

The couples are Ashley Rodriguez and Lascelles Largares from Queens, Iris Jardiel and Luke Wechselberger from Seattle, Gillian Lieberman and Edgard De Santiago from West Palm Beach, Florida and Indianapolis, and Ash Lamiroult and Hania Stocker from Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Temptation Island premiered on Fox in 2001, and had three seasons. It rebooted on USA Network in 2019, with the new season the fourth on the cable net.

Temptation Island is produced by Banijay Studios North America. David Goldberg and Trifari Williams are executive producers. ■