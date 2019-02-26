USA Network Renews ‘Temptation Island’

USA Network has ordered a second season of reality series Temptation Island. Season two will film later this year. There will be 12 episodes and Mark L. Walberg will again host.

Produced by Banijay Studios North America, Temptation Island airs on USA Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET. It premiered Jan. 15.

The show follows four unmarried couples at a crossroads in their relationship. Each must decide whether to commit to each other or give in to the temptation. The couples travel to a romantic paradise, where they join 24 sexy single men and women in search of love. “Brace yourselves for hot and heavy nights as the couples embark on an adventure to begin dating these new prospects,” said USA.

Banijay Studios North America's David Goldberg and Caroline Baumgard executive produce the show along with Scott Jeffress.

Temptation Island ran on Fox for three seasons, starting in 2001.

Walberg is also host on Antiques Roadshow.