USA Brings Back Reality Series ‘Temptation Island’

USA Network said it was bringing back the notorious reality show Temptation Island, which originally aired on Fox from 2001 to 2003.

Original host Mark L. Walberg will also be back on the new USA version, which will premiere in January 2019.

“As cable’s #1 entertainment network for 12 years and running, USA is home to some of the most-talked about shows on TV,” said Chris McCumber, president, entertainment networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “Our reboot of Temptation Island is sure to spark intrigue, debate and conversation for a whole new generation of viewers.”

The show features four couples who go to a tropical locale and are tempted by attractive men and women who will test the strength of those relationships.

The new show will be set in Hawaii.

"In a period of revival television, the return of Temptation Island, a show that leapt onto the scene with equal parts ratings bang and media attention, makes all the sense in the world,” said David Goldberg, CEO of Banijay Studios North America. “Temptation Island retains key format elements, but a concerted effort was made to populate the island with singles genuinely looking for love whose personalities are appealing to the four couples who are questioning the long term viability of their relationships. Temptation Island has never been more relevant because in so many ways it mirrors the way singles and couples navigate today’s myriad of options to connect."