‘Temple’ Season Two on Spectrum Nov. 1

Season two of Temple is on Spectrum On Demand Nov. 1. There are seven episodes, which air commercial-free.

Mark Strong plays the brilliant but haunted surgeon, Daniel Milton, who sacrificed everything for love in season one when he opened an illegal medical clinic in the tunnels beneath London’s Temple subway station with hopes of healing his wife Beth (Catherine McCormack) with experimental treatments. When word of the clinic started to spread among outcasts and the criminal underworld, Daniel became entrenched in dangerous battles between life and death.

Season two sees Daniel tumble deeper into the hole he’s dug for himself. “As he’s faced with larger than life decisions, the choices he makes will define who he’s becoming — for better or for worse,” goes the Spectrum Originals summary.

Strong mentioned “a white-knuckle ride above ground where events spin dangerously out of control and Daniel is forced into an unholy alliance with an unusual medical fixer played by the inimitable Rhys Ifans.”

Liza Marshall and Mark Strong executive produce the show for Hera Pictures and Gabriel Silver does so for Sky Studios. Temple is written by Colette Kane, Josh Freedman Berthoud, James Allen and Alan Westaway, Daniel Jackson and Daniel Cullen; produced by Laurie Borg and directed by Christopher Smith, Tinge Krishan and Fredrik Louis Hviid.

Season one debuted last October.