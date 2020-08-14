‘L.A.’s Finest’ Season Two on Spectrum Originals Sept. 9

Season two of cop drama L.A.’s Finest, starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba, is on Spectrum Originals Sept. 9. All 13 episodes will be available on that day, on demand. Jerry Bruckheimer and Sony Pictures Television produce the series.

Season one of the show airs on Fox this fall.

From the universe of Bruckheimer’s Bad Boys franchise, L.A.’s Finest centers on former DEA agent Sydney "Syd" Burnett (Union) and detective Nancy McKenna (Alba). In season two, Syd mourns the sudden loss of a friend and struggles to find answers, while McKenna must deal with the aftermath of Izzy’s kidnapping and the rift it has left in her marriage.

Union and Alba executive produce alongside Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Brandon Margolis, Brandon Sonnier, Pam Veasey, Doug Belgrad, Jeff Gaspin, Jeff Morrone and Anton Cropper.

Drama Temple debuts on Spectrum Originals Oct. 26. There are eight episodes. A brilliant but haunted surgeon, Daniel Milton (Mark Strong), sacrifices everything for love when he opens an illegal medical clinic in the network of tunnels beneath London’s Temple subway station. When word of the clinic starts to spread among the criminal underworld, Daniel becomes entrenched in dangerous battles between life and death.

Mark Strong and Liza Marshall executive produce for Hera Pictures and Gabriel Silver exec produces for Sky. Temple is written and adapted by Mark O’Rowe from the Norwegian series Valkyrien.

“Our strategy at Spectrum Originals has always been to carefully curate quality programming for our audience and serve as an entertainment destination,” said Katherine Pope, head of Spectrum Originals. “It’s going to be an action-packed fall, as fans and soon-to-be-fans of our flagship series L.A.’s Finest will be able to binge seasons one and two in their entirety, free and on demand. Then later in the fall we will drop all eight-episodes of the gripping series Temple lead by the wildly talented Mark Strong.”