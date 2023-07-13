Telly Makes Data, Ad Deals With Nielsen, Magnite, Microsoft

Telly, the company planning to distribute free TVs to viewers, said it has begun shipping its dual-screen sets to consumers and has signed business deals aimed at generating revenue from data and advertising.

Nielsen has made a deal to license the unique data Telly collects from users to help it measure audiences and ad effectiveness for advertisers and TV programmers.

Telly sets will contain devices that will provide granular data on who within households are watching programming and ads.

“Telly’s unique business model and technology will completely transform TV measurement,” said Bob Ivins, head of data strategy, Telly. “No other industry player can match the potential of Telly’s insights business, which will provide advertisers and content owners with never-before available tools to target and measure the effectiveness of advertising.”

Telly also said it made deals with Magnite and MIcrosoft Advertising, which will look to connect advertisers with unique opportunities to engage consumers via Tellys dual-screen device. Magnite and Microsoft Advertising joins MNTN, which previously signed up as a launch partner for Telly’s ad sales efforts.

“Telly represents the latest innovation in TV advertising,” said Michael Barrett, President and CEO of Magnite. “Together, we are unlocking new inventory and data, in addition to powerful new performance-driven advertising creative for brands looking to reach engaged consumers on the biggest screen in the home. We look forward to embarking on this exciting journey with Telly, leveraging our expertise and technology to help fuel their progress.”

Harman-Kardon was selected by Telly, to power the company’s six-driver integrated sound bar. Telly users will be able to seamlessly connect to their accounts with Spotify and LiveOne, or access those services free, ad-supported products, to stream music.

Telly said 100,00 people signed up for free TVs in the first 36 hours after the company’s plans were announced. Telly plans to ship 500,000 free televisions by the end of 2023 with millions more in 2024. Consumers can still sign up to reserve their free TV on Telly’s website .

“We are thrilled to begin shipping what is by far the smartest television ever built to consumers,” said Ilya Pozin, the CEO and founder of Telly. “The consumer and advertising community's response has been incredible. Our disruptive ad supported business model makes the television completely free to consumers, but the most exciting thing about Telly is the technology that enables our dual-screen television to get better with every update. We can’t wait for consumers to see what a truly smart TV can do as we continue to surprise and delight Telly households for years to come.”