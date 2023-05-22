Telly Says 100,000 People Signed Up For Free TV Sets

Telly, which said it plans to provide 500,000 of its dual-screen TV sets to people for free, said that more than 100,000 signed up on its website in the first 36 hours.

The company plans to give away the devices–worth $1,000 a piece, according to Telly–in order to make money by selling data about viewers and selling advanced targeted advertising.

“Interest in Telly has surpassed even our most optimistic projections,” said Telly CEO and Founder Ilya Pozin, who previously started Pluto TV before it was sold to Paramount Global.. "In our first 36 hours, we had more than 100,000 people register for the ultimate free television upgrade for the living room, without spending a single dollar on marketing, and we're just getting started! We averaged nearly a signup per second, which shows just how much excitement there is for both the groundbreaking dual-screen design and for the new ad-supported business model Telly is introducing to the market.”

Telly announced plans to ship millions of free units in 2024 after it completes the initial 500,000 deliveries from reservations made in 2023.

As part of registration, Telly households agree to complete a short survey about their household that will be used to help advertisers deliver more relevant advertising experiences

Telly sets come preloaded with games, music videos, video calling and fitness capabilities.