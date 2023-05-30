New DirectV Stream Customers Get Priority Access To Free Telly TVs

DirecTV made a deal with start-up Telly to give new DirecTV Stream customers priority access to the free TV sets Telly is giving to viewer s.

The dual screen TVs, featuring a 44 inch 4K main picture, are valued at $1,000.

“DirecTV has disrupted the pay TV industry since our founding nearly 30 years ago, and this collaboration with Telly allows us to continue that focus while providing additional value to first-time DirecTV Stream customers looking for new low-cost ways to enjoy their entertainment,” said Vikash Sharma, general manager, DirecTV Stream.

Telly was started by Pluto TV Founder Ilya Pozin.

Telly said 100,000 people signed up to get free TV sets in the first 36 hours after registration was opened. The company plans to deliver 600,000 sets reserved in 2023.

“Telly is the biggest innovation in TV since color, and through our new collaboration, DirecTV Streamcustomers will be among the very first homes in America to experience the ultimate television living room upgrade,” said Pozin, “This is by far the most advanced television ever developed. DirecTV Stream customers will never look at their television the same way again after Telly transforms their TV from a monitor on the wall into the most powerful and useful device in the home."