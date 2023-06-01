Telemundo/NBC Stations Podcast ‘My New Favorite Futbolista’ Premieres New Season June 14

Podcast “My New Favorite Futbolista”, which showcases soccer stars, premieres its new season June 14. The bilingual podcast is a joint venture between Telemundo and NBC Owned Stations. Soccer standouts Janelly Farías and Meghan Klingenberg host alongside LX News journalist Eric Alvarez.

Farías, who plays in Liga MX and has played for Mexico, is the Spanish-language co-host while Klingenberg, who played for the U.S., is the English-language co-host. Alvarez co-hosts in both languages.

The season will feature stars from the Women’s World Cup, which begins July 20 and airs on Telemundo. The first season featured players from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The first episode, out June 14, focuses on Crystal Dunn of the U.S. team. The second, also out June 14, looks at Rocky Rodriguez of Costa Rica. Episode three, out June 21, centers on Becky Sauerbrunn of the U.S.

Other episodes look at Christine Sinclair of Canada, Ashley Sanchez and Sofia Huerta of the U.S., and Estefanía Banini of Argentina, among other stars.

Episodes run 15-20 minutes.

“These are elite athletes who have worked their entire lives for a chance to represent their countries on the world’s biggest stage, and they are such distinct individuals with unique personal stories and passions,” said Farías. “I’m proud to be a part of this podcast that highlights who they are as people and community members and to help encourage others to support causes important to them.”

Reporters from NBC and Telemundo owned stations in markets connected to the athletes contribute to the podcast.

“The remarkable stories of resilience, compassion and dedication behind these world-class competitors are inspirational,” said Klingenberg. “It’s been a true pleasure to contribute to this project and help showcase the powerful impact athletes can have as role models and leaders. I can’t wait to see them perform on the field this summer and cheer for their continued success off the field.”

The “My New Favorite Olympian” podcast launched in 2021 and went for two seasons before becoming “My New Favorite Futbolista.”