LX News, Telemundo Debut Soccer Podcast ‘My New Favorite Futbolista’

LX News and Telemundo-owned stations premiere the bilingual podcast My New Favorite Futbolista/Mi Mundialista Favorito, profiling the stars of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on November 1. Juan Pablo Ángel and Eric Alvarez host. The podcast is produced in partnership with Telemundo Deportes. There will be eight episodes.

It provides in-depth narratives about international soccer stars who shine both on the pitch and off, “advocating for change and supporting causes important to their communities,” LX News and Telemundo said.

The World Cup takes place in Qatar November 20 to December 18. Each episode focuses on a different player or team and includes interviews with the athletes, experts and those closest to them. The first three episodes feature Julian Araujo, Paul Arriola and Chris Richards.

The podcast will be available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple, Spotify and Stitcher. Video versions will be presented on LX News, TeleXitos and NBC-owned stations’ local news streaming channels, and will be available on-demand at LX.com (opens in new tab) and Peacock.

“These world-class athletes set to take sports’ biggest stage are just as impactful and passionate away from the game as they are on the pitch, if not more,” said Ángel. “It’s an honor to showcase them not just as players, but as compelling individuals dedicated to doing good, giving back and making a difference. I’m proud to be a part of this project and confident that we’ll introduce you to your new favorite soccer player, one you can root for during the World Cup and beyond.”

Ángel played for Colombia and spent six seasons in the MLS. Alvarez joined LX News in 2021.

LX News has the TV series My New Favorite Futbolista, a spinoff of My New Favorite Olympian. ■