Jon Hamm Stars in Fox Sports Campaign for 2022 World Cup

Santa Hamm gets the World Cup is messing with his holiday

Fox Sports said it is launching a new ad campaign promoting its coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup starring actor Jon Hamm.

Hamm plays Santa Claus, who has to cut back his Hawaiian vacation because the soccer tournament has been moved to the holiday season. Traditionally played in the summer, this year’s World Cup is being played in Qatar where it is very hot so, for the first time ever, it will be played starting Nov. 21 through Dec. 18.

The campaign’s tagline is “ ’Tis the FIFA World Cup.”

“One of the unique things about the FIFA World Cup is that it’s a really communal experience where people want to get together with others to enjoy the event,” said Gottlieb. “To have that sync with the holidays this year for the first time ever, when we will all be gathering with friends and family, made for an incredible opportunity to embrace the holiday spirit in Fox Sports’ creative campaign,” said Robert Gottlieb, executive VP, marketing for Fox Sports. . We look forward to following Santa on his soccer journey as he meets more surprise guest stars and becomes captivated with this year’s long-awaited tournament.”

Hamm provides the voice for Fox’s upcoming animated series Grimsburg. Best known for his lead role in Mad Men, Hamm is also a star of the hit film Top Gun: Maverick.

Fox Sports will present all 64 World Cup matches live on either Fox or FS1 Every match will stream live on the Fox Sports app. Matches will also be available on demand after their conclusion on Fox’s streaming service Tubi. ■