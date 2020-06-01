NBCU’s LX Launches News for Younger Generations

The LX News staff in their new Dallas studio.

LX, which the NBCUniversal Stations Group is ramping up into a network for Gen Z and millennial viewers, is launching two-hour newscasts that will air at 8 a.m. and 10 pm. ET.

The network is also adding programming from Jukin Media, Tastemade and the Dodo to its lineup.

LX News will feature young hosts operating out of a new studio in Dallas.

“At LX, we are innovating on the local news experience for adults 18 to 45 by delivering them powerful and visually-rich storytelling that takes their interests into consideration. LX’s approach to news is personal,” said Meredith McGinn, senior VP of LX.

The hosts, Jobeth Devera, Ashley Holt, Tabitha Lipkin and Nik Zecevic, will be joined by Clark Fouraker, who will be a regular contributor.

The group will have their hands full with the pandemic and police-violence demonstrations taking place across the country and in Dallas.

LX is available over the air in 43 U.S. markets, including many in which are owned NBC and Telemundo stations. It is also available on cable in markets served by NBCU parent company Comcast, over-the-top for Apple, Fubo and Roku customers and via LX.com