Telemundo to Live Stream All Copa America Matches

Telemundo Deportes plans extensive coverage of this summer’s Copa America soccer tournament.

Telemundo has the Spanish-language rights to Copa America and will be showing all 26 matches live across its broadcast, cable and digital platforms.

Copa America takes place in Brazil from June 14 to July 7. The draw for the tournament was released last Thursday. Neither the U.S. nor Mexico is participating.

In addition to its live match coverage, Telemundo Deportes will have preview and analysis coverage before each kickoff and each day will conclude with an extended 60-minute edition of Titulares y Mas, the network’s late-night sports and entertainment show.

There will also be 60-minute shows previewing the opening match and the semifinals. On July 7 the network will air a 90-minute preview of the final, with a 60-minute recap show following the match that will include the award ceremony.

On digital, all 26 matches and the network’s pre-game programming will stream live through the Telemundo Deportes app. Additional short- and long-form content will be available on the network’s digital platforms.

Carlos Hermosillo, the Mexican soccer legend, and journalist Miguel Gurwitz will lead Telemundo’s Copa America coverage from Brazil. They’ll be backed by the network’s soccer experts Andres Cantor, Sammy Sadovnik, Copan Alvarez, Eduardo Biscayart, Manuel Sol and Karim Mendiburu.

Telemundo will also be covering the Women’s World Cup while the Copa America is going on. The network is calling it the “Summer of Soccer.”

“Our fans will be able to immerse themselves in soccer from morning till night,” said Ray Warren, president of Telemundo Deportes. “Over the course of one month we will be providing extensive coverage from two continents, presenting 78 matches during the day and in the evening, and starring 36 teams with the best players in the world.”