Telemundo Sets 200 Hours of Confederations Cup Programming

Telemundo says it will air more than 200 hours of programming surrounding its Spanish-language coverage of the 2017 Confederations Cup, which takes place June 17 through July 2 in Russia.



All matches will appear live on TV, with 14 on Telemundo and two on Universo. The matches will also stream on TelemundoDeportes.com and on the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo app.



The network plans pre-game and post-game coverage and news and analysis on TelemundoDeportes.com.



On social media, Telemundo Deportes will present exclusive content from Russia including daily Snapchat stories with video and images, daily Instagram content, daily Facebook Lives with fans and talent, and alerts for all programming events.



Universo will re-air all matches every night in primetime.



In addition, Telemundo’s news and entertainment programs including Un Nuevo Día, Al Rojo Vivo, and Noticias Telemundo will broadcast from Gorky Park in Moscow and different locations across Russia through the duration of the tournament. The Telemundo Station Group will also feature extensive coverage in their local newscasts and programming.



Live coverage of the FIFA Confederations Cup begins on Friday, June 17, on Telemundo, with the opening ceremony from Saint Petersburg, followed by the opening match between Russia and New Zealand.



Telemundo also plans two specials on the tournament:

La Historia de la Copa FIFA Confederaciones (The History of the FIFA Confederations Cup) – A documentary that highlights the history of the FIFA Confederations Cup, how it started, its best moments and players and the great goals. The program will also include a roundtable discussion featuring Telemundo Deportes’ commentators and their reflection of this upcoming edition of the tournament. The 90-minute program will air on Telemundo, Saturday, June 3, at 4:30 p.m. ET and on Universo on Sunday, June 4, at 2 p.m.

Rumbo a la Copa FIFA Confederaciones (Road to the FIFA Confederations Cup) – A special one-hour show that will look ahead of this year’s tournament, focusing on the teams and its players and the host nation Russia. The show will air on Saturday, June 10, at 5 p.m. on Telemundo and on Sunday, June 11, at 2 p.m. on Universo.