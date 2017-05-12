Upfronts 2017: Telemundo Returns Top 'Super Series'

Spanish-language broadcaster Telemundo, ahead of its May 15 upfront presentation as part of NBCUniversal (and a party that night featuring Enrique Iglesias), said it was bringing back three top action-oriented "super series" and adding more than 850 hours of new primetime content that includes series, miniseries and reality programming at Telemundo and cable sibling Universo.

A sixth season of El Señor de los Cielos (The Lord of the Skies), a second season of La Reina del Sur (The Queen of the South)—which has since been adapted into an English-language series returning to NBCU's USA Network on June 8—and a fourth season of Señora Acero, La Coyote (The Acero Dynasty), are on the upfront season agenda for Telemundo, which has been gaining on the ratings front against rival Univision, aided by these so-called super series dramas shot on location with higher production values than typical novelas.

Announced series include one with the working title Al Otro Lado del Muro (On the Other Side of the Wall), about two women, one of humble background and the other a prominent figure, who cross over from Mexico to the United States to try to rebuild their lives, the network said. (The border wall is an emerging motif for U.S. Hispanic programming.) Another, De Pura Cepa (Of Pure Wine), is a drama about a falling-out between two families and their wineries. Musical bio series José José, El Príncipe de la Canción (Jose Jose, The Prince of Song), another working title, is an officially authorized series about that musical icon. And popular Sin Senos Si Hay Paraiso (Without Breasts There Is Paradise) will return to Telemundo.

