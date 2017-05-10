Upfronts 2017: Telemundo Quadruples Down on Double Acción

This upfront season, Telemundo is quadrupling down on its second-screen experience app Double Acción, the Spanish-language programmer told Multichannel News ahead of its upfront press event on Thursday (May 11).

The app — which delivers content to users’ phone or other mobile device that’s synced up with on-screen action — had a trial run a year ago during the NBCUniversal-owned network’s “super series” El Señor de los Cielos (pictured).

Some results: more than 40 million video impressions were generated and more than 700,000 social interactions were recorded with the experience, “which is huge,” according to Peter Blacker, the executive VP, digital media and emerging business, at Telemundo Enterprises. Basically, he said, it scored 300% higher on such metrics than any other interactive stunts done for action-heavy super series.

So now Double Acción content will extend to each of the broadcaster’s super series, which average one per quarter, per Blacker. The first will be the super series launching in the fourth quarter, not yet announced.

