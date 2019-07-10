Telaria to Monetize OTT Ad Inventory for Tastemade

Video ad platform Telaria said it has been picked by lifestyle content company Tastemade as its supply-side partner to monetize its over-the-top and connected TV inventory via programmatic channels.

Tastemade, which creates food, home and travel video content, last year launched a streaming network that is distributed via YouTube TV, Comcast Xfinity, Samsung TV, Sony Playstation, Vue, Philo and Xumo.

Working with Telaria will provide advertisers with greater access to Tastemade’s highly engaged audience who are abandoning traditional television platforms in favor of new OTT and connected TV services, the companies said.

“Modern video consumption habits have changed dramatically in recent years and Tastemade has consistently been at the forefront of these shifts because they deeply understand their audience,” said Adam Lowy, chief commercial officer at Telaria. “We are excited to partner with the visionary team at Tastemade to manage and monetize their expanding OTT channels using the power of programmatic.”

Tastemade has over 250 million monthly active viewers and more than 2.5 billion monthly views. Tastemade’s 24/7 streaming network combines features popular Tastemade franchises and originals in both long form on-demand formats and live programming.

“Tastemade’s mission has always been to create entertaining programming for younger audiences no matter what screen they prefer to watch on. As consumers shift from traditional to connected television, we continue to push boundaries and evolve our premium programming for a streaming first audience.” said Jeffrey Imberman, head of sales & brand partnerships. “In partnering with Telaria, we are excited to give more brands and advertisers access to our OTT and connected TV inventory at scale so that we can continue shaping this new frontier of digital video.”