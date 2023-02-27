Tegna Stock Plunges After FCC Sends Standard General Deal to Judge
Tegna would get a $136 fee if the deal falls through
Tegna stock plunged 25% in after hours trading after the Federal Communications Commission’s Media Bureau sent Standard General’s $8.6 billion agreement to buy Tegna to be reviewed by an administrative law judge.
The move–extending an already lengthy regulatory review of the acquisition–was seen as a blow to the deal, making it less likely to be cleared and closed.
“The FCC’s move suggests that a deal for Tegna will break,” said Steven Cahall, an analyst at Well Fargo.
If Standard General withdraws its offer, Tegna is expected to get a $136 million break fee, Cahall notes.
Standard General hasn’t commented. Nor has Tegna.
Also Read: Standard General Says Change Will Be Good for Tegna
Standard General was offering $24 a share for Tegna. On Friday, after the FCC’s decision was rendered, Tegna stock dropped from 21.84 a share to $16.30. Cahall dropped his target price for Tegna shares from $24 to $20.
“As far as we could tell, the deal met typical FCC and DoJ requirements. However, politics can be a tricky thing,” Cahall said. He said it appeared that the FCC and Congress were concerned about the broadcaster being bought in a private equity deal.
“We think another buyer could emerge if it believed it had a stronger political argument, and still meet regulatory requirements,” Cahall said.
He also noted that with the breakup fee and $300 million in cash on its balance sheet, Tegna could buy back a bunch of its own shares, helping to restore its stock price.
The FCC said it sent the deal to a judge rather than approving it because there were concerns the transaction could lead to higher prices for consumers and job losses, particularly in newsrooms.
Those concerns were stoked by unions and cable operators.
Standard General made several pledges not to raise fees or fire staffers if the deal is approved.
“As part of the FCC’s mission, we are responsible for determining whether grant of the applications constituting this transaction serves the public interest,” FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel said. “That’s why we’re asking for closer review to ensure that this transaction does not anti-competitively raise prices or put jobs in local newsrooms at risk.” ■
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.