Tegna Stock Plunges After FCC Sends Standard General Deal to Judge

Tegna stock plunged 25% in after hours trading after the Federal Communications Commission’s Media Bureau sent Standard General’s $8.6 billion agreement to buy Tegna to be reviewed by an administrative law judge.

The move–extending an already lengthy regulatory review of the acquisition–was seen as a blow to the deal, making it less likely to be cleared and closed.

“The FCC’s move suggests that a deal for Tegna will break,” said Steven Cahall, an analyst at Well Fargo.

If Standard General withdraws its offer, Tegna is expected to get a $136 million break fee, Cahall notes.

Standard General hasn’t commented. Nor has Tegna.

Also Read: Standard General Says Change Will Be Good for Tegna

Standard General was offering $24 a share for Tegna. On Friday, after the FCC’s decision was rendered, Tegna stock dropped from 21.84 a share to $16.30. Cahall dropped his target price for Tegna shares from $24 to $20.

“As far as we could tell, the deal met typical FCC and DoJ requirements. However, politics can be a tricky thing,” Cahall said. He said it appeared that the FCC and Congress were concerned about the broadcaster being bought in a private equity deal.

“We think another buyer could emerge if it believed it had a stronger political argument, and still meet regulatory requirements,” Cahall said.

He also noted that with the breakup fee and $300 million in cash on its balance sheet, Tegna could buy back a bunch of its own shares, helping to restore its stock price.

The FCC said it sent the deal to a judge rather than approving it because there were concerns the transaction could lead to higher prices for consumers and job losses, particularly in newsrooms.

Those concerns were stoked by unions and cable operators.

Standard General made several pledges not to raise fees or fire staffers if the deal is approved.