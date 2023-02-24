FCC Designates Standard General-Tegna Deal for Hearing

In a blow to the prospects for the Standard General-Tegna-Cox Media transaction, the FCC’s Media Bureau has designated the deal for hearing before an administrative law judge.

"[Chairwoman] Jessica Rosenworcel has just killed the deal, said one former top broadcast official at the news of the hearing designation.

Standard General has been trying to acquire Tegna’s 64 TV stations and other assets, but the Federal Communications Commission said the judge needs to weigh in on “material concerns in the record related to how the proposed transaction could artificially raise prices for consumers and result in job losses.”

“As part of the FCC’s mission, we are responsible for determining whether grant of the applications constituting this transaction serves the public interest,” FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel said. “That’s why we’re asking for closer review to ensure that this transaction does not anti-competitively raise prices or put jobs in local newsrooms at risk.”

If the designation does not kill the deal, as it has historically for other transactions, it definitely will delay any decision for months to come.

The FCC has made multiple requests for further documents from the companies related to jobs and retransmission consent fees, which are passed along by MVPDs to consumers.

Standard General agreed to acquire Tegna (opens in new tab) in an $8.6 billion deal that includes the assumption of $3.2 billion in debt. Apollo Global Management (AGM) is providing some of the funding for the deal. AGM controls Cox Media Group, which will own some of the Tegna stations if the deal is approved.

Petitions to deny were filed by The NewsGuild-CWA, the National Association of Broadcast Employees and Technicians (NABET)-CWA and Graham Media Holdings. ■