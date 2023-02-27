Tegna ‘Evaluating Options’ as FCC Sends Standard General Deal to Judge
Broadcaster reports $219 million in Q4 earnings
Tegna said it is “currently evaluating its options” as its acquisition by Standard General continues to face regulatory review.
As part of its fourth-quarter earnings report, Tegna said today (February 27) its board agreed to extend the “outside date” of its merger agreement with Standard General to May 22.
The company noted that waiting periods under the Hart-Scott-Rodino antitrust law have expired, but the closing of the transaction remains subject to approval by the Federal Communications Commission, which instead of approving the deal referred it to an administrative judge on Friday — a move that will at least extend the review, if not kill the deal.
Standard General has not commented on the FCC’s action.
In the fourth quarter, Tegna’s net income jumped to $218.6 million or 97 cents a share, from $129.4 million, or 58 cents a share.
Revenue rose 18.4% to $917 million.
Political revenue of $179 million was up 9% from 2018, the previous off-year election year, but down from the 2020 presidential year. Excluding political revenue, advertising and marketing services revenue was down $5 million, to $1.4 billion, because of the displacement of regular advertisers due to political advertising and macroeconomic headwinds.
Subscription revenue rose 4%, to $1.5 billion. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
