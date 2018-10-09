Tegna Stations Livestreaming Debates With Twitter

Tegna said its stations in four states will be livestreaming debates between candidates for governor and U.S. Senate via their Twitter Accounts.

The debates will also be livestreamed on the stations’ other digital platforms.

Twitter will be amplifying the debate stream from its @TwitterNews and @TwitterGov accounts. It has also created a midterm debate emoji and added it to the official debate hashtags.

“We believe it is our responsibility as broadcasters to provide critical news and information to audiences across our platforms,” said Adam Ostrow, chief digital officer, Tegna. “We’re partnering with Twitter to ensure that voters can also submit their questions and make their voices heard.”

The Tegna stations airing debates are in Oregon, Texas, Maine and Colorado.

“Twitter is where voters go to find live political news and conversation, and we’re excited to work with Tegna during this midterm election cycle to share these critical debates with a national audience,” said Eric Zuckerman, news partnerships manager, Twitter.

Here are details about the debates:

KGW-TV in Portland, OR will air the Governor’s debate tonight across its on-air and digital platforms at 7 p.m. PT. By following @KGWNews on Twitter, viewers can submit a question, watch the debate live and discuss the debate using #ORGovDebate.

Tegnas 11 stations in Texas are airing and livestreaming “The Texas Debate” between U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) and U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke (D-El Paso, TX) on Oct. 16 at 8:00 p.m. CT. KENS in San Antonio and WFAA in Dallas are producing and distributing the live debate across Texas. Audiences can follow “The Texas Debate” on KXVA in Abilene @FOXAbilene, KVUE in Austin @KVUE, KBMT in Beaumont @12NewsNow, KAGS in College Station @KAGSNews, KIII in Corpus Christie @kiii3news, WFAA in Dallas @WFAA, KHOU in Houston @KHOU, KIDY in San Angelo @FOXWestTexas, KENS5 in San Antonio @KENS5, KYTX in Tyler @kytxcbs19, and KCEN in Waco @KCENNews and discuss the debates in real time using #TexasDebate.

NewsCenter Maine in Bangor and Portland, ME is hosting and airing debates focused on the Governor and U.S. Senate races. @newscentermaine followers can watch and submit questions in advance and live during the debate. The Governor’s debate is scheduled for Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. ET; to engage on Twitter, followers should use #MEGovDebate. On Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. ET, Maine voters will be able to watch the Senate debate and engage on Twitter using #MESenateDebate.