Tegna Airing Final Cruz-O'Rourke Senate Debate

Tegna's Texas TV stations will broadcast the final senatorial debate between incumbent Ted Cruz (R) and current Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D) across its 11 stations there.

The Oct. 16 debate will be Oct. 16 and originate from KENS San Antonio, Tegna's CBS affiliate.

Carrying the stations are Tegna's WFAA (Dallas), KHOU (Houston), KENS, KVUE (Austin), KCEN (Waco), KAGS (College Station), KYTX (Tyler), KIII (Corpus Christi), KBMT-KJAC (Beaumont), KXVA (Abilene) and KIDY (San Angelo).

“This is an important election for Texas and is the last opportunity for the two candidates to debate before votes are cast," said Tegna VP, news, Ellen Crooke. "As broadcasters, it is our responsibility to provide critical news, information and special programming, like this debate, so that voters can make an informed and educated decision about the issues that matter most to them.”

The debate will be carrier on Tegna's digital platforms, and will be made available to other TV stations in the state, but only for broadcast, not streaming.