Tegna Relaunching Justice as True Crime Net with Streaming

Tegna said it is relaunching its Justice Network multicast channel on July 27 as True Crime Network, which, in addition to broadcast, will offer its programming as an on-demand streaming service.

A promotion campaign debuts Monday to let viewers know about the brand.

Tegna’s stations and other affiliates will continue to carry the 24-hour, seven-day a week, linear network on secondary digital channels, while the company tries to cash in on the fast growth of over-the-top viewing.

Premion, Tegna's OTT ad company, will manage the ad sales for the streaming platform, which will include a mix of Premion’s direct sale inventory and programmatic ads.

With True Crime, Tegna is diving deeper into a competitive arena already populated with networks including Discovery’s ID, E.W. Scripps’ Court TV and Dan Abrams' Law&Crime Network.

“True Crime Network capitalizes on the rapid growth of several distinct segments of media and entertainment: over-the-air television viewing, on-demand and binge streaming, podcasting and the true crime genre,” said Brian Weiss, president and general manager, Tegna’s entertainment multicast networks. “Our audience has spoken passionately about their desire to binge true crime mystery content. True Crime Network serves our highly-loyal, growing audience of true crime enthusiasts,while our streaming service will offer a free, easily-accessible and exciting experience for all true crime fans.”

The service will launch with hundreds of hours of on-demand content from the network’s library. True Crime Network's programming will include Cruise Ship Killers, Poisonous Liaisons, The Last 24, Dr. G Medical Examiner and Handsome Devils, according to the promo.

The promo promises “more suspenseful moments that will shock you and make you wonder why,” and describe the new brand as “the only 24/7 true crime broadcast network plus free episodes online, podcasts, news and more, all in one place.”

The network will also continue to air its popular BeSafe Safety Tips. Hosted by Atlanta Police Sergeant Ralph Woolfolk, the segments provide helpful tips to keep viewers’ families and neighborhoods safer.