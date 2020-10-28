Tegna Names Hagan GM of KTVB, KTFT

Tegna said it appointed Jessica Hagan as president and general manager of KTVB-TV, Boise, and KTVT-TV, Twin Falls, Idaho, effective Nov. 16.

Hagan had been director of sales at Tegna's King 5 Media Group, which includes KING-TV and KONG-TV in Seattle.

She succeeds Kate Morris, who was named president and general manager of Tegna’s KPNX-TV in Phoenix.

“Jessica is an energetic and thoughtful leader with a deep understanding of the media business,” said Lynn Beall, executive VP and COO for media operations for Tegna. “Her collaborative approach, results-driven focus and experience building community partnerships will be a great addition to the exceptional KTVB team and the Boise community.”

Hagen began her career as a news intern at Northwest Cable News. She joined KONG, then owned by Belo, before moving to KING as market development director from 2013 to 2016 and being promoted to her current post.