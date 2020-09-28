Fates & Fortunes: Sept. 28, 2020
By MCN Staff
Notable executives on the move
ALERTMEDIA
AlertMedia has added Sara Pratley as VP of global intelligence. She joins AlertMedia from CNN, where she had worked as VP of National News.
CROWN MEDIA
Hallmark Channel parent Crown Media Family Networks named Annie Howell chief communications officer. Howell, formerly executive VP, corporate communications, returns after a five-year hiatus.
COX
George Markley has joined Cox Enterprises as VP of risk management. A veteran of Cox Enterprises and Cox Communications, he most recently was chief financial officer for the Cox Family Office.
ENTERTAINMENT STUDIOS
Entertainment Studios upped Patricia Wilson to executive VP of JusticeCentral.tv. She will continue as executive producer and showrunner of the five ES court shows in production.
GRAVITY MEDIA
Richard Zinn has joined broadcast facilities and production services firm Gravity Media as an executive producer. He was an executive producer and senior coordinating producer at NBC Sports Bay Area.
ITV AMERICAS
ITV Americas has elevated Danielle DiStefano to executive VP, post operations and technology, overseeing East and West Coast postproduction. Shewas senior VP, postproduction.
Tonko Soljan was upped to executive VP, business affairs at ITV Americas. He had been senior VP, business affairs at the studio and was executive in charge of production at Leftfield Pictures.
MARKETCAST
MarketCast named Lyndon Campbell as corporate senior VP and general manager of MarketCast Sports, Live Events and Brand. He had been senior VP, head of leagues and rightsholders at Nielsen.
STANDARD MEDIA INDEX
Standard Media Index has named Darrick Li as VP, sales and client services in Canada. The company’s second major executive hire in Canada, he was senior director of sales for Comscore.
TEGNA
Tegna has promoted Richard Dyer to senior vice president, overseeing CBS affiliates WLTX Columbia, South Carolina, and WFMY Greensboro, North Carolina. He will remain as president and GM of WUSA Washington.
Tegna also upped Kate Morris to president and general manager of NBC affiliate KPNX Phoenix. She had been president and general manager of Tegna-owned NBC station KTVB in Boise, Idaho.
UNDERTONE
Undertone has added Todd Cohen as VP, national video/connected TV sales, leading the company’s strategy across video and advanced TV. He comes from advertising technology firm Samba.
BRIEFLY NOTED
Other industry execs making moves
ITV Americas has added Sarah Poage as VP, production and Caroline Abaecheta as executive producer. Poage was executive VP at 44 Blue Productions; Abaecheta was a producer in the United Kingdom. … Los Angeles-based ad tech firm OpenX has named Mark Liao as chief financial officer. He comes from Amobee, where he was CFO for more than three years. … VideoAmp has hired Jonathan Steuer as executive VP of TV strategy and currency. He was chief research officer at Omnicom Media Group. … PremiumMedia 360 has added John Abraham as VP of sales; Larry Shiels as VP of sales, general market agencies; John Abraham as VP of sales, direct-response ad agencies; and Chhavi Saxena as VP of accounting and finance. … WarnerMedia has hired Deanna Cadette as executive director of its new Canadian Development Team. She most recently led engagement and inclusion initiatives at the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. Also, Melanie Nepinak Hadley was named program director of the Canadian Develompent Team. She was an executive in charge of production at CBC.
