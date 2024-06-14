Tegna Ending ‘Daily Blast Live’ Effective September 6

Tegna said it was ending production of Daily Blast Live, which has aired on Tegna stations since it was launched in 2017.

“Daily Blast Live will be sunset after this season’s final show on Friday, September 6,” Tegna said in a statement.

We wish to thank our incredibly talented on-air talent and production team for bringing daytime viewers seven seasons of energetic, humorous and thoughtful debate. We look forward to celebrating DBL’s best moments in the coming months ahead of the show’s conclusion,” Tegna said.

Daily Blast Live, originally called BOLD (Broadcast Online Live Daily) replaced Tegna’s talk show T.D. Jakes.

Tegna and partner MGM shopped the show to other station groups, but couldn’t get those broadcasters to pay a licence fee. It launched on 36 Tegna stations covering 25% of the country and later appeared in about 50 markets.

Daily Blast Live was designed to be produced fresh for each time zone, covering the stories people were talking about.