Tegna Ending ‘Daily Blast Live’ Effective September 6
Show has aired on broadcaster’s stations since 2017
Tegna said it was ending production of Daily Blast Live, which has aired on Tegna stations since it was launched in 2017.
“Daily Blast Live will be sunset after this season’s final show on Friday, September 6,” Tegna said in a statement.
We wish to thank our incredibly talented on-air talent and production team for bringing daytime viewers seven seasons of energetic, humorous and thoughtful debate. We look forward to celebrating DBL’s best moments in the coming months ahead of the show’s conclusion,” Tegna said.
Daily Blast Live, originally called BOLD (Broadcast Online Live Daily) replaced Tegna’s talk show T.D. Jakes.
Tegna and partner MGM shopped the show to other station groups, but couldn’t get those broadcasters to pay a licence fee. It launched on 36 Tegna stations covering 25% of the country and later appeared in about 50 markets.
Daily Blast Live was designed to be produced fresh for each time zone, covering the stories people were talking about.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.