‘Teenage Euthanasia’ To Launch on Adult Swim Sept. 19

AT&T’s Adult Swim cable channel announced that its animated comedy series Teenage Euthanasia will have its premiere on Sept. 19.

The series, set in Florida, is about the Fantasy family, who own a funeral home. Trophy Fantasy, who ran away from home as a teenager after giving birth to a daughter, Euthanasia, returns 15 years later to be buried. She is reanimated by combination of a lightning strike and homemade embalming fluid, giving her a second chance at parenthood.

The cast includes Maria Bamford as the voice of Trophy, Jo Firestone as Ethanasia, Tim Robinson as Uncle Pete and Bebe Neuwirth as the grandmother baby.

The half-hour animated series is co-created by Alissa Nutting and Emmy-nominated producer, Alyson Levy. Teenage Euthanasia is produced by PFFR and animated by Augenblick Studios. Executive producers include Lisa M. Thomas, Vernon Chatman, and John Lee, with Scott Adsit as co-executive producer.

Adult Swim is the most viewed channel among young viewers 18 to 34. It is also available via HBO Max.